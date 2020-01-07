News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating petrol station robbery in north Cork arrest two teenagers

Garda dog Lazer and his handler searching fields near Glenville for the suspects. Photo: An Garda Siochana
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 05:22 PM

Update: Gardaí have arrested two teenagers following a manhunt in north Cork this afternoon.

It followed a large garda operation in the Glenville area following a suspected theft incident at a petrol station in the village earlier.

Shortly after 11.30am, gardaí in Fermoy received a report of a car that had driven off without paying for petrol.

The car was involved in a collision with a delivery truck in the area following the suspected theft.

Two males fled the scene and a search of the area was carried out by members of the Roads Policing Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit.

A sighting of two suspects was reported to Fermoy Garda Station after members of the public saw an appeal for information on the Garda Southern Region Facebook page.

The two males, who are both juveniles in the late teens, are currently detained at Fermoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Earlier: Manhunt underway after delivery van rammed in north Cork

Gardaí have launched a manhunt for two suspects after a delivery van was rammed in north Cork.

Several garda units and the specialist garda search dog, Lazer, are scouring fields near the village of Glenville for two male suspects, described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

The search was mounted after a car was driven at speed into a delivery van in the area within the last hour or so.

The number plates on the car were covered.

Gardaí were alerted and were on the scene quickly but the suspects fled before abandoning the car and escaping on foot into nearby fields.

The search is focused on fields east of Glenville.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone in the area who sees anything suspicious to contact them on 112/999.

"One is wearing a grey hoodie and the other, a red jacket. If you see any suspicious activity call 112/999 immediately, don’t assume someone else will.

Any other good leads that help us make a collar would be welcome at Fermoy Tel. 025 82100," gardai said.

