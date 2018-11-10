Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigating petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 02:27 PM

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents in the Drogheda area that took place overnight on Thursday.

They included cars being set on fire and a number of petrol bombs being thrown.

At 11.15pm, what appeared to be a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Termonabbey area.

At 11.30pm, gardaí received reports that a man had entered a halting site in the Cement Road area allegedly carrying a firearm. Gardaí attended the scene but nothing was found.

A road was damaged by a petrol bomb at around 2am on Friday morning in a residential area of Cement Road.

Gardaí received reports of a car on fire in the St Laurence's Park area of Drogheda shortly after 2am and another in the St Laurence's Drive area which occurred at 5.20am yesterday morning.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the incidents.

Investigations are on-going.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DroghedaPetrol BombGardai

Related Articles

Irishman John Curran may have been murdered for his mobile

Fight crime by seizing the proceeds - EU moves against criminals’ loot

13 arrested in relation to 'serious incidents' in Dublin's south inner city

CAB seize five luxury cars from major drug gang

More in this Section

Elderly couple subjected to horrific robbery in Co Down

Man seriously injured following assault in Belfast

Four people escape uninjured from fire in Armagh

Two men arrested after drugs worth €180,000 seized in Cork city


Breaking Stories

Musical theatre review: The Band - BGE Theatre, Dublin

Album review: The Beatles - The White Album

The best Christmas markets right on your doorstep

Europe's must-see winter wonderlands

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »