Gardaí investigating overnight attempted theft of ATM in Louth

Ciara Wilkinson
By Elaine Keogh
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 08:57 AM

There was an attempted theft of an ATM in Dunleer, Co Louth overnight.

Gardaí from Drogheda are at the scene at the Bank of Ireland which is on the Main Street in Dunleer. The town is about 15km north of Drogheda and just two minutes from the M1 motorway.

The incident took place around 3.30am.

The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.

The flatbed trailer, digger and ATM are inside the cordoned-off area.

It is the latest in a series of thefts and attempted thefts of ATMs in the border region.

