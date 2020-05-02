Gardaí investigating organised crime seize cannabis and make arrest in Dublin

Gardaí investigating organised crime in Dublin have arrested a man after seizing what they have described as "a substantial quantity of cannabis". yesterday.

Officers helped by the Special Crime Task Force of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau stopped a vehicle on the Tonlagee Road in Raheny at around 6.15pm yesterday evening.

The cannabis herb (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €200,000 was recovered and a male in his 40s was arrested.

He was detained at Swords Garda Station and has since been charged.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.