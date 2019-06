Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a premises in Raheen Business Park, Co. Limerick, early this morning.

Shortly before 4am, gardaí from the Roxboro Road District, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, carried out the operation and arrested the three suspects aged in their 20s, 50s, and 70s.

They were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations where they are being held on suspicion of being involved in organised crime.