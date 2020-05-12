News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating organised crime in four counties seize cash, drugs, cars and watches

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 03:00 PM

Gardaí investigating organised crime in Dublin, the East and the North West have made a major cash and drugs seizure.

At around 6pm yesterday, officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a number of vehicles in the Donore Road and North Road areas of Drogheda, Co Louth.

Two men, aged 50 and 39, and a woman aged 43 were arrested on suspicion of enhancing the ability of an organised crime gang to commit a serious offence. They are being held at Garda stations in Dublin.

In a number of follow-up searches in Meath, Dublin, Louth and Wexford they found more than €550,000 in cash and what they believe to be over €1.1m worth of cocaine and illicit prescription drugs. Most of the cash was vacuum packed.

Some of the suspected illicit prescription drugs seized yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office
They also seized three vehicles, six high-value watches, two encrypted communications devices and two signal blocking devices. Investigations are ongoing.

Speaking today Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, said: "The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau continues to pursue those involved in serious and organised crime, while restrictions on movement associated with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) are in place, leading to another successful outcome to an operation, involving the seizure of significant quantities of controlled drugs and cash and other property believed to be the proceeds of crime and the arrest of three suspects.”

Man charged with arson ordered to stay indoors at night

The cash seized yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office
