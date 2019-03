Two men arrested earlier this week in Dublin have been released without charge.

Gardaí investigating serious feud-related organised crime in the city made the arrests in the north inner-city and Finglas on Wednesday.

A total of five men were in custody during the week in connection with the investigation.

All five men, aged in their 20s and 30s, have now been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.