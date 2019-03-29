Gardaí investigating organised crime in Dublin release three without charge

Three men arrested for conspiracy to murder in Dublin have been released without charge.

Gardaí investigating serious feud-related organised crime in the capital made the arrests in the north inner-city and Finglas on Wednesday.

The men - aged between 24 and 38 - were questioned at a number of Dublin-based Garda Stations.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two other men in their 20s and 30s, who were arrested yesterday, remain in custody under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dublin Garda stations.