News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating murder of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne arrest three

Gardaí investigating murder of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne arrest three
William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne were reported missing from Laytown, Co Meath in April 2015.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 11:35 AM

Three people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the disappearance and murder of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne.

William and Anastasija were reported missing from Laytown, Co Meath in April 2015.

In September 2016, the case was reclassified as a murder investigation.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 60s, and one woman in her 40s are being detained at garda stations in Meath and Dublin.

Ongoing searches are being carried out in Co Meath this morning.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Gardaí seek relatives or friends of man found dead after going missing in 2011

More on this topic

Activists raise the alarm at government's draft spying plansActivists raise the alarm at government's draft spying plans

Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail applicationGhislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail application

Five people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fireFive people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fire

Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co WestmeathFive arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in CorkFour men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

HSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hoursHSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hours

Eamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine MartinEamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine Martin

Covid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHOCovid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHO


Lifestyle

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »