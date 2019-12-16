Gardaí investigating murder of Timothy Hourihane make second arrest

Update 4.10pm: Gardaí investigating the murder of Timothy Hourihane have made a second arrest.

Mr Hourihane died on Mardyke Walk in Cork last October.

Gardaí announced the second arrest today saying a man in his 30s is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Earlier today gardaí arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the case.

He remains in custody at Bridewell Garda Station.

The victim was found by emergency services after the fire brigade was called to a fire at a tent.

He is being held at the Bridewell garda station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.