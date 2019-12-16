News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating murder of Timothy Hourihane make second arrest

Timothy Hourihane
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 04:10 PM

Update 4.10pm: Gardaí investigating the murder of Timothy Hourihane have made a second arrest.

Mr Hourihane died on Mardyke Walk in Cork last October.

Gardaí announced the second arrest today saying a man in his 30s is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Earlier today gardaí arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the case.

He remains in custody at Bridewell Garda Station.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Cork city.

Timothy Hourihane died following an assault at Mardyke Walk on October 13.

The victim was found by emergency services after the fire brigade was called to a fire at a tent.

Today gardai arrested a man in his 20s.

He is being held at the Bridewell garda station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

