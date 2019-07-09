News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley release woman without charge
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Gardaí investigating the murder of a toddler in Cork are preparing a file for the DPP after releasing a woman without charge.

The woman in her 30s, who was arrested for questioning about the death of two-year-old Santina Cawley last Friday, was released as funds poured into a GoFundMe account which has been set up to help cover her funeral costs.

The remains have yet to be released to the family and funeral arrangements area still being finalised.

Gardaí said their investigation into Santina’s death is ongoing. Sources have described the probe as detailed and complex.

CCTV footage and, in particular, the results of forensic tests on various items are expected to prove crucial.

Santina died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) last Friday just a few hours after she was found with critical injuries at an apartment on the city’s Boreenmanna Road.

The alarm was raised at around 5.20am when Santina’s father, Mike Cawley, alerted neighbours in the Elderwood apartment complex that his daughter was injured. He and his daughter were regular visitors to his partner’s apartment there.

Santina’s father, Mike Cawley.
Gardaí found Santina unresponsive, with Mr Cawley and his partner at the scene.

It is understood that the child had been in their company at a house party nearby, along with several other adults, just a few hours earlier.

Santina was treated at the scene before being rushed to CUH where was pronounced dead later.

The GoFundMe appeal launched by Cork’s RedFM today on behalf of friends of Santina’s mother, Bridget O’Donoghue, had reached its €8,000 target by 5pm.

Appeal to help with funeral costs for Cork toddler Santina Cawley reaches target in one day

A family friend told the Neil Prendeville Show that Ms O’Donoghue, who has three other children, is numbed and shocked.

“The woman is in shock and so are her kids. It’s a hard thing to deal with and to explain to your children. Everyone is rallying around to help out. The girl (Bridgee) is numb, in shock,” she said.

