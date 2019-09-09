News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating murder in Cork city find no obvious signs of break-in at man's home

Gardaí investigating murder in Cork city find no obvious signs of break-in at man's home
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, September 09, 2019 - 03:47 PM

Gardaí investigating the murder of 55-year-old Paul Jones in Cork city have reiterated their call for witnesses to come forward.

They are still hoping to unearth CCTV or dashcam footage that can aid them in pinning down Mr Jones' last movements. It is believed that he was last seen alive on Tuesday.

The 55-year old, originally from Cahergal in Mayfield on the northside of Cork city, was found dead in his rented home on Bandon Road by his son on Saturday morning. His son had been unable to reach him for a number of days and went to the property to check on him.

The victim was found dead on the floor of a room in the house on Saturday morning. It is believed that Mr Jones had lived in the area for a number of years.

Details of the post-mortem, carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan on Sunday, were not released for operational reasons.

Investigating gardaí have launched a full murder inquiry. They found no obvious signs of a break-in at the Bandon Road property and they have, to date, not found a murder weapon.

Gardaí close to the investigation told the Irish Examiner that they are "going through the usual investigative actions".

Gardaí investigating murder in Cork city find no obvious signs of break-in at man's home

Door-to-door inquiries are continuing in the area, which is largely residential. Gardaí have also reviewed CCTV footage but there is a shortage of this. Just one nearby building - the local Credit Union - has active CCTV. Most of the other buildings are residential.

A call for motorists with dashcam footage to come forward has, to date, been unsuccessful too. Gardaí believe that the broad timeframe of the investigation has contributed to this.

A public appeal for information noted that gardaí are "anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between Monday 2nd September and Saturday 7th September".

Mr Jones' family paid tribute to him.

READ MORE

Meat Industry Ireland pulls out of beef talks over ongoing blockades

In a statement issued to the Irish Daily Star, they said, "He was a dad-of-one, he had a heart of gold. In his later years he was a very private man. In later life, he was a very religious and generous man.

"Our family is shocked and devastated that Paul had to endure this death by the hands of another person."

murdercrimeCork

More in this Section

'This is cruelty': Councillors angry at 'abominable' lack of school buses'This is cruelty': Councillors angry at 'abominable' lack of school buses

School helping students cope with teacher's tragic deathSchool helping students cope with teacher's tragic death

Good Friday Agreement cannot force UK to stay in EU, says NI attorney generalGood Friday Agreement cannot force UK to stay in EU, says NI attorney general

Paschal Donohoe dismisses post-Brexit all-Ireland agrifood proposalPaschal Donohoe dismisses post-Brexit all-Ireland agrifood proposal


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

The first of the four big fashion weeks has been a riot of parties, celebs and epic collections, Katie Wright reports.6 things everyone is talking about from New York Fashion Week so far

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »