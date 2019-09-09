Gardaí investigating murder in Cork city find no obvious signs of break-in at man's home

Gardaí investigating the murder of 55-year-old Paul Jones in Cork city have reiterated their call for witnesses to come forward.

They are still hoping to unearth CCTV or dashcam footage that can aid them in pinning down Mr Jones' last movements. It is believed that he was last seen alive on Tuesday.

The 55-year old, originally from Cahergal in Mayfield on the northside of Cork city, was found dead in his rented home on Bandon Road by his son on Saturday morning. His son had been unable to reach him for a number of days and went to the property to check on him.

The victim was found dead on the floor of a room in the house on Saturday morning. It is believed that Mr Jones had lived in the area for a number of years.

Details of the post-mortem, carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan on Sunday, were not released for operational reasons.

Investigating gardaí have launched a full murder inquiry. They found no obvious signs of a break-in at the Bandon Road property and they have, to date, not found a murder weapon.

Gardaí close to the investigation told the Irish Examiner that they are "going through the usual investigative actions".

Door-to-door inquiries are continuing in the area, which is largely residential. Gardaí have also reviewed CCTV footage but there is a shortage of this. Just one nearby building - the local Credit Union - has active CCTV. Most of the other buildings are residential.

A call for motorists with dashcam footage to come forward has, to date, been unsuccessful too. Gardaí believe that the broad timeframe of the investigation has contributed to this.

A public appeal for information noted that gardaí are "anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between Monday 2nd September and Saturday 7th September".

Mr Jones' family paid tribute to him.

In a statement issued to the Irish Daily Star, they said, "He was a dad-of-one, he had a heart of gold. In his later years he was a very private man. In later life, he was a very religious and generous man.

"Our family is shocked and devastated that Paul had to endure this death by the hands of another person."