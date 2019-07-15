News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating motorcyclist death in Mallow at weekend

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Gardaí investigating the death of a motorcyclist in Mallow on Sunday have appealed for motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

Shortly after 5pm on Sunday, gardaí were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle at Kilpadder South, Dromahane, approximately 8km south of Mallow.

It is understood that the motorbike left the road and struck a ditch. The motorcyclist, named locally as father-of-four Alan O'Sullivan, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

Mr O'Sullivan is survived by his partner Monica, children David, Conor, Jayden and Dylan, mother Eileen and siblings David, Adrian and Rosarie. His funeral is due to take place on Wednesday.

Forensic collision investigations attended the scene and gardaí have specifically appealed for motorists who may have dashcam footage to come forward to help in their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station at 022-31450.

Separately, gardaí have reissued an appeal for information after two people were injured in a serious motorcycle crash in Donegal over the weekend. A 27-year-old woman, a passenger on a motorcycle which was involved in the crash, has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Her injuries are believed to be serious.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Burnfoot are appealing for any witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074-9320547.

