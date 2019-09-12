News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating man's murder in Cork city charge his sister with aggravated burglary

Helen Jones.
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 04:36 PM

Gardaí investigating the murder of a 55-year-old man on Bandon Road have arrested his sister and charged her this afternoon on a count of aggravated burglary.

Detective Garda Myles Moran gave evidence at a special sitting of Cork District Court this afternoon of arresting Helen Jones, 52, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork.

The charge states that on September 4 at 108 Bandon Road in the District Court area of Cork she did commit a burglary of a building and at the time had with her a knife contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

The charge was brought arising out of the investigation of the murder of Paul Jones, 55, who lived in Bandon Road

Det. Garda Moran cautioned her that she did not have to say anything but that anything she might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence. Helen Jones made no reply.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked: “Is there an objection to bail?”

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said there was no application for bail today. He said there might be one next week but that if there was going to be such an application he would put the state on notice. She was remanded in custody until September 19.

Mr Burke said Helen Jones had medical attention over the past three days and was hospitalised overnight on Tuesday. He said she was on what he described as serious medication and asked Judge Kelleher to note on the imprisonment warrant that she would require medical attention in prison. The judge acceded to that application.

Paul Jones. Pic: Provision
Mr Burke said the accused was on a disability payment and he was appointed to represent her on free legal aid.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis the accused was remanded in custody to appear in Cork District Court by video link next week unless it is required that she attend court for the purpose of any bail application that might be made.

The case was put back to allow time for the prosecution to get instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

