Gardaí investigating Louth arson attack on garda's home reissue appeal for information

The garda was at home with his family when the incident took place in Louth on Sunday evening.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 08:24 PM

Gardaí investigating a suspected arson attack on a garda's home in Dundalk Co Louth are renewing their appeal for information from the public.

The incident took place at Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate in Dundalk on Sunday night around 11pm.

The garda was at home with his pregnant wife and two young children when the fire started.

It is the third attack on a garda's home in the Dundalk area in the past 18 months.

GRA general secretary Pat Ennis said gardaí in the border region have been repeatedly attacked due to their work.

"This is the third attack on a garda's home in and around Dundalk in the past 18 months and there was also an attack in the Cavan/Monaghan Division," he said.

"This was a truly traumatic incident for our member and his family. He had two small children and an expectant wife and had to evacuate the house after neighbours raised the alarm."

If any persons can assist Gardaí with any information, they are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Attack on garda's home in Dundalk widely condemned

Crime

