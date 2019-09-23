News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating Kevin Lunney assault complete search of Ballinagh area

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 09:57 PM

Gardaí investigating the assault on Kevin Lunnery have announced that they have completed their search today in the Ballinagh area of Cavan.

Searches were continuing as part of a cross border probe into the abduction and assault of the chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

Mr Lunney sustained “life-changing” injuries in what the PSNI described as a “most severe and savage” attack.

The father of six was attacked as he arrived at his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on Tuesday.

The incident is the latest in a five-year campaign of violence and intimidation directed at the new management that has been running Quinn Industrial Holdings since the fall of Sean Quinn, who was once Ireland’s richest man.

Tonight, gardaí said they had completed their search of the Ballinagh area adding that "for operational reasons An Garda Síochána is not making any further comment in relation to this search."

A statement read that the gardaí are "continuing to liaise closely and assist the Police Service of Northern Ireland into the investigation into the serious assault on Kevin Lunney."

Gardaí also said they "are extending their appeal to any person in the wider Cavan area extending from Ballyconnell/Belturbet to Cavan Town, Ballinagh and the townland of Drumbrade who saw a black saloon Audi on Tuesday 17 September between the hours of 6pm – 10pm or any person with dashcam footage along the N87, N3, N55 and local roads to make contact".

"An Garda Síochána further appeals to any person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area over recent years to make contact with An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111, or any garda station."

Earlier today, gardaí cautioned that it could take some time before the results of their forensic examination of the suspected torture site of Mr Lunney become known.

- additional reporting by Press Association

