Gardaí investigating Keane Mulready-Woods murder appeal for information as Taoiseach to visit Drogheda

Gardaí investigating the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods are seeking the public's assistance in gathering information.

The 17-year-old was murdered as part of the ongoing gang feud in the Co Louth town.

Gardaí are appealing to people not to share videos and photos that appear to show Mr Mulready-Wood's final moments.

They announced this evening that they are still awaiting confirmation from Forensic Science Ireland on the partial human remains discovered at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3 on Wednesday.

They said that Keane was last seen in Drogheda by his family on Sunday at around 6pm.

They said he was wearing a navy Hugo Boss tracksuit, black Hugo Boss runners (brown sole, black laces), a red/orange Canada Goose jacket and a Gucci baseball cap - items of clothing which have not been recovered.

Gardaí are asking if anyone can assist with information as to where the clothes are now.

They are also seeking help from the public in tracing the movements of the blue Volvo V40 SE LUX 1.4 diesel which was recovered partially burnt out yesterday.

They said that car has a registration of 161D48646 and was stolen in Sandymount, Co Dublin on December 15, 2019.

Gardaí also said it was recovered bearing false registration plates, which were141MO1925.

A file image of the type of car gardaí are looking for.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who may have seen the car since December.

They are also appealing for any person with information or any road user with video footage who may have been in or passed through the Ballybough Road, Clonliffe Road, Poplar Row, Luke Kelly Bridge location between midnight Tuesday 14 and 2am Monday 15 January 2020 to contact them.

Gardaí in Coolock, who are investigating the discovery of the partial remains of Keane in Moatview Drive on Monday, are also seeking information.

They are appealing to anyone with information or any road user with video footage in the Moatview Drive, Moatview Gardens area between 9pm and 10pm on Monday to contact them.

Any person with information can contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda station on 041 - 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to visit Drogheda in the coming days in the wake of one of the murders.

With no end to the feud in sight, and the incidents involved escalating in depravity, the Fine Gael leader was keen to assert that no expense would be spared in bringing the killers to justice.

Mr Varadkar described the killing, which saw the youngster’s dismembered body dumped in different locations on Dublin’s northside following his disappearance last Sunday, as “the most gruesome, grotesque murder I can think of”.