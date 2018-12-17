NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating Kane McCormack murder make an arrest

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 10:19 AM

Gardaí investigating the murder of Kane McCormack have made an arrest.

Officers arrested a man in his 20s as part of the investigation into the murder of Kane McCormack last year.

The 24-year-old, who lived in Clonee, Co Meath, was shot dead in a killing believed to be linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud and his body was found in a field at Walterstown, Dunboyne, on December 1, 2017.

Detectives from Ashbourne along with the officers from the Garda Bureau of Criminal Investigation and armed support unit carried out two early morning searches in Clondalkin, west Dublin, today.

The arrested man is being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station.


