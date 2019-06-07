News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating incidents of criminal damage after two house fires in Co Longford

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 08:14 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to incidents of criminal damage after two house fires in Co Longford.

Both incidents occurred in the Edgeworthstown area between last night and the early hours of this morning.

A vacant property was extensively damaged in a house fire in Coolarty between 9pm and 10pm last night.

Fire Brigade Units from Granard were deployed and brought the fire under control.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information and have asked anyone who witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity in the vicinity of Ballinalee, Granard and Edgeworthstown to contact them.

A few hours later, a second house fire occurred in the Corboy area at around 3am this morning.

This property was also extensively damaged and was unoccupied at the time.

Gardaí are seeking assistance to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity on the Main N4 at Corboy between Edgeworthstown and Longford.

Investigations are ongoing but gardaí say at this stage of the investigation, it is not believed the criminal damage to both premises are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

In a separate incident last night in Co Longford, shots were fired at a house in the Clonbalt Woods area of Longford town.

It is understood there was an occupant in the house at the time but nobody was injured in the incident.

