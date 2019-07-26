Gardaí investigating incident at one Hyde and Seek creche which left girl with marks on her body

- with reporting from Cormac O'Keeffe.

Around 100 people protested outside one of the Hyde and Seek creches in Dublin today to show their disgust at the findings of an undercover investigation.

Most of the people who turned up for the protest on the Tolka Road were from the locality and a number of them attached posters to the shutter of the creche that had closed just before lunchtime.

The company has four creches across Dublin and caters for children from three months to 12 years old.

Garda sources said they received a complaint about one of the Hyde and Seek creches on the city's northside before the issues were raised in the RTÉ documentary this week.

It is understood parents expressed concerns to gardaí about marks that they had noticed on their child's body.

The incident in question took place earlier this month and are being investigated by gardaí at Mountjoy Station.

According to garda sources a general police investigation into the four Hyde and Seek premises has not been launched but some gardaí believe they could get more complaints from parents.

Hyde and Seek said they did not know what the allegation referred to but they had given gardaí all CCTV footage for the particular day requested by them.

The company, which has said it was addressing the issues raised, hoped that the investigation would be concluded quickly.

Officials from Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, are due before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Children and Youth Affairs on Wednesday to discuss the RTÉ Investigates report on childcare facilities.

Committee chairman Alan Farrell said the documentary had caused considerable distress and concern.

“The treatment of babies, the disregard for fire safety regulations and the disregard for the child to adult radios shown in the RTÉ documentary were horrifying,” he said.

Mr Farrell said they wanted to question Tusla officials about what enforcement action can be taken when poor standards and management failings were found.

They would also be questioning officials from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs about what was being done to ensure the safety and quality of the early learning and childcare sector.

The organiser of the protest, Sorcha Finnegan, said nobody in the neighbourhood would send their child to the creche.

The protesters called for the creche to be taken over by the HSE.

“My three-year-old daughter who goes to a community HSE-run playschool calls the creche the angry school because any time we pass it children are crying," said Ms Finnegan.

One of the protesters, Marian Bradley, said there were so many issues of concern about the creche at this stage that it had to close down.