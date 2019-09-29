News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating incident at Bluebell Luas stop

Screenshot of the video of the incident which happened at the Bluebell Luas stop
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 08:05 PM

Latest: Gardaí say they are investigating a report of a minor assault at the Bluebell Luas stop in Dublin on Friday evening.

Video has appeared online showing an altercation between Luas staff and a young man at the stop.

Luas operator, Transdev says it is investigating the incident and will not comment further at this time.

Local People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith wants Transport Minister, Shane Ross to respond.

"The treatment of that young man by the Luas staff was completely unacceptable and we need an explanation," said Deputy Smith.

"We need a statement from Luas and I am going to write to Shane Ross this evening.

"I will be asking him to get on to Luas to look for a full and proper explanation for what has happened.

"I am sure by now thousands of people have seen it and will be very upset by it.

"It is really disgusting."

Luas confirm investigation underway after 'shocking' viral video

Update 12pm: Luas operator Transdev has confirmed it's investigating an incident which took place at the Bluebell Luas stop on Friday.

In a video posted to social media, a uniformed ticket inspector can be seen restraining a young man.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan has seen the video and said the incident was unacceptable shocking.

"I don't know what was in the lead up, I don't know what the context is but what I have seen is quite a shocking level of violence being used.

"We need to ensure that anybody who is patrolling or policing the Luas is of a certain standard and that they don't use brute force against any passenger because it is terrifying. If I was on the Luas and I saw that, I'd be terrified," he said.

