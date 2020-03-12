News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating hijack and robbery charge man and woman

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 09:49 AM

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a hijacking and robbery in West Tipperary on Friday.

Gardaí had got a report of an incident in Clonoulty, in Tipperary at around 3.10pm on Friday, March 6.

They said a man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached a red Volkswagen Passat and threatened the driver out of her car. The man then drove off in the car.

Gardaí said that at around 3.30pm that day, they got another report of a robbery at post office in Rossmore.

Gardaí said that "a man entered the post office, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife and left the scene with a small sum of money".

Gardaí believe that the car used during the incident was the red Volkswagen Passat that had been stolen earlier.

They said nobody was injured in either incident.

Gardaí searched houses in counties Kildare and Tipperary yesterday and arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s.

They were questioned at Thurles Garda Station and have since been charged in connection with the incidents. They are due before Cashel District Court this morning.

