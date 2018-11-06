Gardaí investigating Giedre Raguckaite disappearance issue new appeal

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a Lithuanian woman in County Louth earlier this year have issued a new appeal for information.

Giedre Raguckaite, 29, was last seen on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk at around 6pm on May 26.

The appeal comes following the announcement last week that investigating gadraí had launched a murder investigation.

As part of the investigation, the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining a house in Laytown, Co. Meath

Gardaí say they have carried out more than 170 lines of enquiry, including liaising with the PSNI, UK Police Forces, Interpol, the Lithuanian Police Force and the Lithuanian Embassy.

Gardaí are appealing the public and especially the Lithuanian Community for information.

They wish to speak to anyone who:

Provided accommodation temporary or otherwise for Giedre since May 23, no matter how short the stay.

Has seen Giedre on or since May 29

Is in possession of any information surrounding Giedre’s disappearance on May 29

Ms Raguckaite is described as being around 5'4" with a thin build, around eight or nine stone.

She has shoulder length blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing pink T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Gardaí have said her last known residence was 37 College Heights, Dundalk, Co Louth. She moved out of that property on May 23 and it is not yet known where she lived after that.

Gardaí said the last confirmed contact with Giedre was with her father by phone at 6.35pm on May 29.

They added that her phone has not been used since May 30 and there has not been any activity on her social media accounts or contact with any family or friends.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk