Gardaí investigating Galway collision between minibus and pedestrian

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 04:04 PM

Gardaí in Galway are investigating after a serious collision between a 20-year-old man and a minibus.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 28 in Indreabhán at around 11.05pm.

The man, who was walking on the Indreabhán to Carraroe Road at Tully when it happened, was seriously injured and taken to University College Hospital Galway by ambulance for treatment.

The minibus driver was uninjured in the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.50pm to 11.15pm to contact them in Salthill Garda station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

