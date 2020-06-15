News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating following fatal hit and run in Donegal

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 09:22 AM

A man has died following a hit and run incident in Donegal this morning.

Gardaí said that at around 4am, the body of a man was discovered by a road user along the roadway at Windyhall, Letterkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

They said that following an examination of the area, it was identified that the man was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene which has been preserved for a full technical examination.

Gardaí said the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

