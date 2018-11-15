Gardaí investigating fire at Finglas pub

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a pub in Finglas in Dublin.

The fire occurred at the Bottom Of The Hill bar on Main Street at 12.40am this morning.

The Dublin Fire Brigade said crews had finished putting out the fire at around 7.35am.

They added that there were no injuries but people should expect delays in the area.

No one was injured and Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Crews have been fighting a large fire in #Finglas overnight. The fire appeared to start in an office over a pub. The first call was at 0055. Crews have just finished at the fire in the last few minutes. No injuries. Expect delays in the area. Photo credits to @Mallon_eddie pic.twitter.com/WvrXein0pG — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 15, 2018

- Digital Desk