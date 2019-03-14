Gardaí investigating fight between groups of young people in Ashbourne

Gardaí are liaising with local schools in Swords, Co Dublin and Ashbourne, Co Meath after a fight broke out between two groups of young people last Friday.

The majority of the people involved appear to have travelled from Swords to Ashbourne by bus.

The group entered a multi-storey car park, where they approached a small group of people who immediately dispersed.

READ MORE Leo Varadkar says fight to change society must continue

One person was assaulted and gardaí made three arrests.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are in the process of interviewing a number of other people involved in the incident.