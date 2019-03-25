NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating fatal Tallaght shooting arrest 22-year-old man

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 09:57 AM

Gardaí in Tallaght investigating a fatal shooting in September 2017 have arrested a 22-year-old man this morning in connection with the incident.

Gardaí say he currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

He can be questioned for up to three days.

On September 18, 2017, 29-year-old father of two John Gibson died after being shot a number of times at Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information can contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.

