A man in his mid-70s has been arrested and charged in connection with a workplace accident which led to the death of a man in Co. Tipperary four years ago.

The 23-year-old died when a work vehicle overturned at a stud farm in Fethard on June 26, 2016.

Gardaí and the Health And Safety Authority launched an investigation into the incident, which also saw a 25-year-old man injured.

The man arrested has been remanded on bail to appear at Clonmel District Court on Tuesday, June 23.