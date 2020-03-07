News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating fake insurance claims make two arrests

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 01:40 PM

Gardaí investigating fake insurance claims through staged road crashes have searched a number of homes and businesses in Co. Roscommon.

Two people were arrested last week for a breach of work permits and immigration related offences.

One of them has since been deported and the other is due before the courts.

Some of the businesses searched were also found to have broken employment laws and social protection rules.

Gardaí are now also investigating whether some of the people living here had fraudulently entered Ireland by claiming to be EU citizens.

