NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating Dublin takeaway shooting release man without charge

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 08:46 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A man arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Edenmore on New Year's Day has been released without charge.

The 44-year-old man was released last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 16-year-old youth arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting was released from custody on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Hacker breaks Luas website security demanding a Bitcoin in five days

Investigations are continuing after two men were hospitalised following a shooting at a fast food takeaway in Dublin in the early hours of January 1.

The incident occurred in Edenmore in Coolock just after midnight when a man entered the premises armed with what is described as a handgun.

He demanded cash and two male staff members, aged 38 and 28, suffered gunshot wounds which were described as not life-threatening.

In a follow-up operation two men, aged 44 and 18, were arrested in connection with the investigation.


KEYWORDS

shootingDublin

More in this Section

DUP warns Theresa May it expects changes to her Brexit deal

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

A question of taste: Cork singer-songwriter Sam Clague

Speeding up the armed struggle in RTÉ's new historical series Resistance

Who will win big as movie award season approaches

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »