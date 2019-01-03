Gardaí investigating Dublin takeaway shooting release man without charge

A man arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Edenmore on New Year's Day has been released without charge.

The 44-year-old man was released last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 16-year-old youth arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting was released from custody on Tuesday night.

Investigations are continuing after two men were hospitalised following a shooting at a fast food takeaway in Dublin in the early hours of January 1.

The incident occurred in Edenmore in Coolock just after midnight when a man entered the premises armed with what is described as a handgun.

He demanded cash and two male staff members, aged 38 and 28, suffered gunshot wounds which were described as not life-threatening.

In a follow-up operation two men, aged 44 and 18, were arrested in connection with the investigation.