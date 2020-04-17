Gardaí investigating Dublin burglaries arrest man and seize loaded pistol

Gardaí investigating a series of burglaries in Dublin over the past two months have arrested a man in his late 20s.

The burglaries took place on Merchants Road, East Wall in March and April, 2020.

Gardaí searched a house shortly after 7.30am yesterday morning and found a gun, drugs and tobacco.

They seized a loaded Beretta semi automatic pistol with six rounds of ammunition, around €44,460 worth of suspected cannabis herb and suspected Diazepam tablets with a street value of €4,234.

They also seized more than 250 pouches of tobacco and other exhibits in relation to the burglaries.

The arrested man was taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is being questioned and investigations are ongoing.