Gardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in court

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 08:22 PM

Two men in their 20s and 40s arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Glenties, Co Donegal, have been released without charge.

A third man in his early 20s remains in Garda custody and is expected to appear before Donegal District Court tomorrow morning.

The three were arrested early on Saturday morning and officers recovered firearms and ammunition following the incident.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí were called to Mill Road, Glenties following reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle.

During a brief standoff with a number of Garda units, the armed man shot in the direction of gardaí causing damage to a patrol car before he was apprehended by armed gardaí.

The armed man, who is aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station. A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up operation, a house on Main Street, Glenties was searched by investigating gardaí. A second firearm was recovered and the two men aged in their 20s and 40s were arrested.

Both men were also taken to Ballyshannon Station, but have since been released without charge.

No shots were fired by gardaí during the incident and there were no injuries.

Donegal

