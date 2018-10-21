Gardaí investigating discovery of woman's body in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a woman at an apartment in Cabra, Dublin.

The body of the woman in her early 30s was discovered shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon by Dublin Fire Brigade who alerted Gardaí.

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene at this time. The body remains at scene and will be moved shortly where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out in the morning.

A man in his mid-30s has been arrested in relation to the investigation and he is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations ongoing.

- Digital Desk