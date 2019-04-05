NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Co Clare

By David Raleigh
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 06:23 PM

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Clare.

A group of school children came upon the woman’s body close to the edge of stream, along a walkway, a short distance from the Ardnacrusha electrical power station, a garda source said.

The discovery was made around 2pm this afternoon.

The area where the woman’s body was found has been cordoned off and the office of the State Pathologist has been contacted by gardaí.

The woman’s body currently remains at the scene, and was to removed to University Hospital Limerick mortuary later, gardaí said.

The investigation is being overseen by Limerick gardaí, as the area falls within the Limerick Garda Division.

One theory being examined by gardaí is that the woman may have collapsed and died while out on a walk. However, investigating gardaí said they were keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

A source said the woman’s body was found “by the edge of a stream” off a walkway near Ardnacrusha Pitch and Putt Club.

The State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis is expected to travel to University Hospital Limerick on Saturday, to conduct a post mortem on the woman’s body.

"Once the post mortem is conducted we will no more about how the investigation will proceed,” a garda spokesman said.

