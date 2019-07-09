Gardaí investigating 'deliberate attack' which left man with blade embedded in his side

A man was left with a blade embedded in his side after 'bumping' into some youths in broad daylight in Co Donegal.

The horrific incident happened as the man was walking down Letterkenny's Port Road.

The man was walking along the footpath with a woman when he was passed by three youths wearing hoodies.

One of the youths 'bumped' into the man and walked on.

The man later noticed he had a sharp pain in his side.

When he examined the soreness he discovered that a blade had been embedded into his side.

The man received medical treatment after the attack just after 2.30pm on Wednesday last but has made a full recovery.

Gardaí described the incident as "a deliberate attack".

READ MORE Tyrone apologise for 'unacceptable' singing of rebel song on team bus

"This was a deliberate attack but we have not established a motive for it. This happened in broad daylight and a full investigation has been launched into it," said the spokesperson.

Local county councillor and chairman of the Joint Policing Committee in Donegal, Gerry McMonagle said he was horrified by the incident.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle

This was not a robbery so the only reason I can see is that these people simply wanted to hurt that other person, a random stranger as they were walking along the street.

"It's a horrific thing to happen and the fact that it happened in broad daylight is even more concerning.

"The worry thing is if they did this then they are capable of doing somehting like this again.

"I hope the person makes a full recovery and I have no doubt that the gardaí are doing all in their powers to track whoever is responsible down," he said.