Gardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murder

Gardaí investigating the discovery of the bodies of three children in Co. Dublin have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of murder.

She is being held at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said the arrested woman was found at the scene following the discovery of the bodies of the children, and has been receiving medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital.

The bodies of nine-year-old Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh who was seven, and their sister Carla, who was three, were discovered in a house in Parson’s Court, Newcastle on Friday evening.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on their bodies but gardaí say they will not be releasing the results for operational purposes.

Gardaí say it could be up to a week before the results of toxicology tests are known.

It comes after their father, Andrew McGinley, described his "devastation" following their deaths.

In a statement issued this morning, Mr McGinley also released a family photograph, including his wife.