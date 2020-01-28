News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murder

Gardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murder
Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley pictured with their mother and father. Photo issued by An Garda Siochana on behalf of Andrew McGinley
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 07:25 PM

Gardaí investigating the discovery of the bodies of three children in Co. Dublin have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of murder.

She is being held at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said the arrested woman was found at the scene following the discovery of the bodies of the children, and has been receiving medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital.

The bodies of nine-year-old Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh who was seven, and their sister Carla, who was three, were discovered in a house in Parson’s Court, Newcastle on Friday evening.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on their bodies but gardaí say they will not be releasing the results for operational purposes.

Gardaí say it could be up to a week before the results of toxicology tests are known.

It comes after their father, Andrew McGinley, described his "devastation" following their deaths.

In a statement issued this morning, Mr McGinley also released a family photograph, including his wife.

READ MORE

Community sets up GoFundMe page after father's 'devastation' over deaths of his young children

More on this topic

Community sets up GoFundMe page after father's 'devastation' over deaths of his young childrenCommunity sets up GoFundMe page after father's 'devastation' over deaths of his young children

Toxicology results for children found dead in Dublin could take up to a weekToxicology results for children found dead in Dublin could take up to a week

'It's so dark, it's unspeakable': Priest decribes community's shock at deaths of children in Dublin'It's so dark, it's unspeakable': Priest decribes community's shock at deaths of children in Dublin

McGinley children may have been drugged before deathsMcGinley children may have been drugged before deaths


McGinleymurderTOPIC: McGinley Tragedy

More in this Section

Court orders temporary removal of mother from family home so father 'can get a house for my child'Court orders temporary removal of mother from family home so father 'can get a house for my child'

Brendan Howlin 'happy to sit down with Sinn Féin' once there is trustBrendan Howlin 'happy to sit down with Sinn Féin' once there is trust

Vhi announcement a sign of 'bad old days' of rising health insurance, says expertVhi announcement a sign of 'bad old days' of rising health insurance, says expert

Court concerned Dept has not answered 'simple' question after homeless woman wins Jobseekers appealCourt concerned Dept has not answered 'simple' question after homeless woman wins Jobseekers appeal


Lifestyle

From Audrey Hepburn wearing a strapless ballerina gown, to Angelina Jolie in a suit, the red carpet rarely disappoints.13 of the biggest fashion moments in Bafta history

You might not be able to dictate when you menstruate, but you might be able to help alleviate some of the symptoms.Can you ‘biohack’ your period?

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »