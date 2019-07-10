Gardaí investigating death of toddler Santina Cawley renew appeal for information

Gardaí investigating the murder of a toddler in Cork are renewing their appeals for information.

Santina Cawley died in hospital after being found at an apartment complex in the city last week.

Gardaí have this evening launched a fresh appeal for information into the death of the two-year-old.

She was found in the Elderwood apartment complex on the Boreenmanna Road in the early hours of Friday morning but later died from her injuries in hospital.

A woman in her 30s was arrested as part of the investigation but has since been released without charge.

They are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenmanna Road areas between 1am and 5.30am on Friday morning to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at those times.