News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating death of toddler Santina Cawley renew appeal for information

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 09:03 PM

Gardaí investigating the murder of a toddler in Cork are renewing their appeals for information.

Santina Cawley died in hospital after being found at an apartment complex in the city last week.

Gardaí have this evening launched a fresh appeal for information into the death of the two-year-old.

She was found in the Elderwood apartment complex on the Boreenmanna Road in the early hours of Friday morning but later died from her injuries in hospital.

A woman in her 30s was arrested as part of the investigation but has since been released without charge.

They are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenmanna Road areas between 1am and 5.30am on Friday morning to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at those times.

READ MORE

Pat McCormick’s body found in NI lake by murder probe police

More on this topic

Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace’s front gatesMan arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace’s front gates

Whoopi Goldberg feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after pneumoniaWhoopi Goldberg feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after pneumonia

Bonfires: PSNI understood to have issued gun violence warning to Belfast councillorsBonfires: PSNI understood to have issued gun violence warning to Belfast councillors

Evening round-up: Judge slams solicitors over personal injury claims; British ambassador to US resigns; Sneak peek at Picard spin offEvening round-up: Judge slams solicitors over personal injury claims; British ambassador to US resigns; Sneak peek at Picard spin off

Santina CawleyCork

More in this Section

No longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event toldNo longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event told

Irish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patientsIrish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patients

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

The parkland setting of Russborough will be the setting for what promises to be a fun day out on July 28, says Peter Dowdall.Gardening: It's show time for all ages at Russborough

Product designer Brian Tyrell talks with Aileen Lee.‘Trends can be cool and interesting,' says product designer Brian Tyrell

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »