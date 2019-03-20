NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating death of man, 40s, in Co Laois

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 09:31 PM

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 40s in Co Laois.

They were called to attend an incident at a house in Wolfhill today at around 3pm.

Gardaí say they are "investigating all the circumstances" surrounding the man's death and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified, as has the office of the State Pathologist.

Gardaí say they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the course of their investigation.

