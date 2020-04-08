News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating Cork stabbing making good progress as they trawl through CCTV

The scene of the stabbing last night.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 02:35 PM

CCTV footage will play a key role in the garda probe into a vicious stab attack on a young man during an armed brawl between rival groups on a Cork city square.

While no arrests have been made yet, gardaí are understood to have made good progress in their investigation into the vicious incident in Ballyphehane's Pearse Square last night which left a man, 20, with multiple serious stab wounds.

Up to a dozen people armed with bats, knives and hurleys were involved in the incident on the city's southside shortly after 9pm.

It has also emerged that parents and young adults, some of whom are related, were involved in the fight.

The victim, who is from the nearby Togher area, suffered several stab wounds to his torso and collapsed outside a local shop.

Emergency services were alerted and gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene.

The young man was treated initially at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where his condition was described as serious but stable.

He underwent emergency surgery there today where he remains in stable condition.

Gardaí are waiting for medical clearance to talk to him.

It's understood that he was among a group of friends who had travelled from the Togher area to Pearse Square last night.

It's not clear why they were in the area or what triggered the brawl.

But it's understood that among the lines of enquiry being followed are a possible drugs link, or a previous assault incident in which a young man from one of the groups was beaten up a member of the other gang.

Gardai sealed off the square for a forensic and technical examination and took a number of statements from eyewitnesses.

They conducted door-to-door enquiries and also harvested CCTV footage from a number of premises in the area.

Gardai at Togher Garda Station have appealed for witnesses, to anyone with mobile phone footage, and to anyone with dash-cam footage from the Pearse Square area between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday night to contact them.

