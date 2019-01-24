NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating Cork machete murder release third man without charge

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 08:59 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Cork have released the third man who was arrested this week.

The three Eastern European men were detained on Tuesday morning in Ballincollig following a series of searches.

Two of the men were released on Tuesday while the third has been released today and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Mikolaj Wilk.

The 35-year-old was killed last June in a brutal attack at his home, his wife also received injuries.

While the main suspects for the horror killing fled to Eastern Europe within hours of the murder, locally-based Eastern Europeans are believed to have aided them in logistics including transport. Gardai are hoping to be able to trace the actual killers and prosecute them for the murder.

READ MORE: Europe finds Ireland in breach of Traveller rights in cases of evictions

The man in custody up until yesterday was Polish. The two others who were released without charge on Tuesday evening are from Poland and Latvia.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Mr Wilk received horrific injuries when he was attacked by a gang of up to four men armed with machetes, in his home at Maglin, Ballincollig on June 10. He died in Cork University Hospital a short time after the attack. His wife received serious injuries to her hand but has since returned home to Poland with the couple's children.

Nine vehicles were seized by gardaí shortly after the killing. A large team has gone through forensics, documents, and witness statements taken in the early stages of the investigation, leading them to Tuesday's arrests.

CCTV footage has also been analysed.


KEYWORDS

murderCorkmachetecrime

Related Articles

New garda armed response unit for Donegal after deployment delay to scene of Jasmine McMonagle's death

Three arrested in connection with murder of Polish man in Cork machete attack

Fuel thieves use drones to track home targets

Man, 65, is the first convicted of buying sex

More in this Section

Review finds the Pill is safe to take without monthly break

Graham Linehan's views on transgender issues 'not grounded in facts', say protestors

Survey finds 75% of principals have had nobody applying for teachers' jobs at schools in a year

INMO to meet HSE in talks to avert planned strike action


Lifestyle

Five top tips for keeping calm and carrying on

Learning Points: Hoarding is far from harmless titillation on TV

Psychological thriller Cellar Door partly inspired by story of Tuam babies

Exploring space in Limerick on the set of Netflix's new show based on the stories of George RR Martin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »