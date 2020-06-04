News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating Christy Keane murder plot in Limerick make third arrest

Gardaí investigating Christy Keane murder plot in Limerick make third arrest
Christy Keane, pictured here in 2009, was shot by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick on June 29, 2015.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 09:34 AM

Gardaí investigating the attempted murder of Christy Keane by the McCarthy-Dundon gang in Limerick in 2015 have arrested a third man today.

Christy Keane was shot by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick on June 29, 2015.

Today, Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in Limerick. He is due to appear before a sitting of the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this morning.

His is the third arrest in the investigation after officers had arrested two other men on Wednesday.

Gardaí made one of yesterday's arrests in Donegal of a man in his 40s, while at the same time, another man in his 30s was also arrested in Limerick.

Both appeared at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

John Costello (aged 39) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick, appeared before the non-jury court charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane at the University of Limerick car park on 29 June, 2015.

Larry McCarthy (42) of Tower Lodge, Old Court Road, Limerick City, also appeared before the court charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane, between 27-29 June, 2015.

Both men were remanded in custody by the court, under presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who adjourned both cases to 12 June.

READ MORE

Coast Guard resumes search after reports of young boy falling into river

More on this topic

Gardai smash alleged crime gang laundering €1.5m acquired through cyber crime and prostitutionGardai smash alleged crime gang laundering €1.5m acquired through cyber crime and prostitution

Two men arrested in connection with 2015 shooting at University of LimerickTwo men arrested in connection with 2015 shooting at University of Limerick

Special Report: Complete national policy needed for cold casesSpecial Report: Complete national policy needed for cold cases

Call for cold case units to be set up in every garda areaCall for cold case units to be set up in every garda area


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

crimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Disabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general publicDisabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general public

Call for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house partiesCall for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house parties

CMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the countryCMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the country

Disagreements remain in government formation talksDisagreements remain in government formation talks


Lifestyle

Kim Sheehan is an opera singer from Crosshaven, Co Cork, and is this year’s recipient of the Jane Anne Rothwell Award from Cork Midsummer Festival.A Question of Taste: Cork opera singer, Kim Sheehan

Developed in Ireland by Dublin-based indie gaming house Dreamfeel, If Found follows university graduate Kasio as she returns to Achill, Co Mayo, from the big city.'If Found': a story of belonging from the Irish videogame scene

B-Side the Leeside: Cork's Greatest Records - Giordaí Ua Laoghaire tells Don O’Mahony about the offbeat outfit who created some of the most innovative music on the Irish scene in the 1990sB-Side the Leeside: Nine Wassies from Bainne - A quirky slice of creativity

More time indoors is a chance to consider how we buy for our homes without being slaves to fleeting trends, writes Carol O’CallaghanMore time at home offers a chance to consider how we buy for our interiors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »