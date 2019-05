Gardaí in Co Westmeath are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery in Mullingar.

The incident occurred this morning at around 10:25am on Blackhall Street when a van was making a collection from a bank.

As the employee was leaving, a person emerged from a black vehicle and took the box from him.

They got back in the car which drove in the direction of Longford.

The car was later found burnt out at Sonna Ballynacargy.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.