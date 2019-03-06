NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating car-jacking after woman pulled from vehicle in Meath

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 11:11 AM
By Elaine Keogh

Gardaí in Co Meath are investigating a car-jacking incident after a woman was pulled from her vehicle by two men this morning.

The incident happened at 5.40am when the woman, in a 09 CE registered silver coloured Renault Megane, pulled in at Moyfenrath, Enfield as she was waiting for a lift in another car.

A Garda spokesperson said the motorist was suddenly confronted by two men.

"She was physically pulled out of the car and the two men got in and drove the car away in the direction of Kilcock," a spokesperson said.

"Gardaí are investigating reports that the two men had been walking on the ring road and on the Main Street at Enfield for some time prior to the incident."

Gardaí are appealing to any witness to contact Trim Garda Station on 046-9481540.

In particular, they wish to speak to anybody who was driving in the area this morning and who may have dashcam footage capturing the incident or two men walking in the area.

