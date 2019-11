Gardaí are investigating a stabbing outside a nightclub in west Dublin the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí said the assualt occurred just after midnight outside a nightclub on the Naas Road in Dublin 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson said a man in his mid-30s was assaulted.

The man was removed to hospital in Tallaght with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations ongoing.