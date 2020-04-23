News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating assault and kidnapping of man in Co Wexford

Gardaí investigating assault and kidnapping of man in Co Wexford
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 12:50 PM

An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted and kidnapped in Co Wexford and then taken to Dublin.

Last Thursday the victim who is in his 30s was assaulted in Courtown Harbour and put into a vehicle.

Gardaí say they are investigating the matter as false imprisonment, and they arrested a man in his 20s a short time later, who was brought to Crumlin Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

‘No evidence’ Covid-19 can be transmitted by food packaging, says expert


