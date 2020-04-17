News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí investigating as Cork robbers target 'vulnerable people' in southside of city

Gardaí investigating as Cork robbers target 'vulnerable people' in southside of city
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, April 17, 2020 - 05:06 PM

Gardaí are investigating two burglaries that took place in the early hours of this morning on the southside of Cork city.

Homes in the Tower Street area were targeted in the incidents.

It is understood the incidents took place while people were present in their homes, rather than targeting unoccupied premises.

Mick Finn, Independent councillor and local resident, expressed alarm at the incidents which, he said, targeted vulnerable people in a challenging time.

"In these testing times, I would urge families and neighbours to keep checking in on people living on their own and to be vigilant about strangers around their areas," he said.

These criminals are clearly watching and targeting vulnerable people.

"Some are wearing high-viz vests and pretending to be gardaí so householders should be extra vigilant," he added.

Mr Finn advised people to avoid keeping money at home where possible, too.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, a garda spokesman said.

READ MORE

Covid-19 crisis should spark health investment programme of 'historic proportions' - IMO

More on this topic

Covid-19: We stayed inside, stopped the economy - and probably saved thousands of lives Covid-19: We stayed inside, stopped the economy - and probably saved thousands of lives

Coronavirus: Health officials planning on expanding testing capacity to 100k per weekCoronavirus: Health officials planning on expanding testing capacity to 100k per week

Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'

Coronavirus: 44 more deaths announced as tally surpasses 500Coronavirus: 44 more deaths announced as tally surpasses 500


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus