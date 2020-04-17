Gardaí investigating as Cork robbers target 'vulnerable people' in southside of city

Gardaí are investigating two burglaries that took place in the early hours of this morning on the southside of Cork city.

Homes in the Tower Street area were targeted in the incidents.

It is understood the incidents took place while people were present in their homes, rather than targeting unoccupied premises.

Mick Finn, Independent councillor and local resident, expressed alarm at the incidents which, he said, targeted vulnerable people in a challenging time.

"In these testing times, I would urge families and neighbours to keep checking in on people living on their own and to be vigilant about strangers around their areas," he said.

These criminals are clearly watching and targeting vulnerable people.

"Some are wearing high-viz vests and pretending to be gardaí so householders should be extra vigilant," he added.

Mr Finn advised people to avoid keeping money at home where possible, too.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, a garda spokesman said.