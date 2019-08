Gardaí have cordoned off an alleyway at Brian Boru Street in Cork City investigating the alleged sexual assault of a woman.

The alleyway links Brian Boru Street to Lower Glanmire Road.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a female that is reported to have occurred in the Brian Boru Street area of Cork in the early hours of 15/8/19," gardai said.

"A scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing."

