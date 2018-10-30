Gardaí investigating Amanda Carroll murder renew appeal for information

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for witnesses and information following the murder of Amanda Carroll last week.

Last Monday, gardaí announced they were conducting a murder investigation following the discovery of Ms Carroll's body.

The following day, a 34-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering Ms Carroll.

In a statement released this evening, gardaí say a dark coloured taxi picked up a man and a woman at Synott Place/Dorset Street and brought them to Quarry Road, Cabra between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday 20.

Gardaí are appealing to the taxi driver, or anyone with information, to contact gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 - 6668600.

People can also contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk