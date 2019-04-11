NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating alleged 'suspicious approach' to children in Co Meath

By Elaine Keogh
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 09:35 AM

Gardaí in Navan are investigating an alleged suspicious approach by a motorist to two children yesterday.

The incident occurred around 4.25pm at Possextown near Nobber in Co Meath.

An aunt of the children used Facebook to warn other parents about the incident.

She said, “some old guy with [a] long, white beard and in a blueish vintage car” had stopped his car, then opened the door of it and “tried to abduct my niece and nephew walking to my house from theirs. They started running away so he drove off.”

A spokesperson for the Gardaí confirmed: "Gardaí in Navan are investigating a report of an alleged suspicious approach on the 10/04/19 at approximately 5pm in Possextown, Nobber.

"A male described as being in his 50s is reported to have stopped and gestured two children to get in a car. No injuries and car reportedly drove off."

